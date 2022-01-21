‘Young Sheldon’ Producer Chuck Lorre Despairs: ‘Screw It. Liz Cheney 2024’

Left-wing Hollywood TV producer Chuck Lorre appears to be despairing over President Joe Biden and the lack of appealing Democratic alternatives for the White House in three years. In what is clearly a joke, his production company has added it “Screw It. Liz Cheney 2024” to the end credits of his sitcoms, including Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS.

The faux political endorsement is visible at the bottom of the end “vanity” cards that typically conclude Lorre’s shows. Screenshots of the cards have appeared on social media this week.

I DVRed the American feed of Young Sheldon and this was at the end of the closing credits. Are they doing subliminal mind control now? pic.twitter.com/kvrI2yIi2e — montecristo (@finanalystguy) January 21, 2022

Chuck Lorre currently running this at the end of his shows (Young Sheldon, Bob ♥Abishola, United States of Al….) pic.twitter.com/ABgXIVodCx — Reflective Ken (@ReflectiveKen) January 21, 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has become a hero of the left, which once reviled her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, but now enthusiastically embrace the family for their opposition to all things related to former President Donald Trump. Liz Cheney’s persecution of Capitol rioters as part of the January 6 Committee has further elevated her status among Democrats.

As Breitbart News reported, Chuck Lorre has used his end credits in the past to bash President Trump, calling him a “gangster-in-chief” and advocating for his impeachment.

He has separately accused President Trump of having “untreated syphilis.”

Lorre isn’t the first left-winger to suggest Liz Cheney for the Democrat’s 2024 presidential ticket. New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman recently proposed Cheney replace Vice President Kamala Harris in the next election, making it a Biden-Cheney team.

