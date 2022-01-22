Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Vehicle Accident in Los Angeles

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a vehicle accident in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon which involved his SUV rolling on top of another car, sending the woman who was driving the car to the hospital.

Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon SUV when it collided with a Prius and started to roll. The SUV ended up on top of the Prius and continued rolling to the left into a Porsche Cayenne, according to a report by TMZ.

An eyewitness told TMZ the incident looked like a stunt from a movie. Photos from the scene appear to show the Yukon partially on top of a red Toyota Prius.

The woman who was driving the Prius was injured and reportedly bleeding heavily from her head. An ambulance arrived at the scene and took her to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe the accident was Schwarzenegger’s fault, noting that he was turning left while a left turn arrow was still red. The former California governor reportedly was not issued a ticket.

Schwarzenegger is reportedly okay, but very concerned about the woman injured in the accident. A source told TMZ that the actor wants to personally check up on her.

A representative for the actor said that Schwarzenegger’s main concern is “for the woman from the other vehicle,” NBC News reports.

Police told NBC the incident was a four-vehicle accident at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, and that “neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision.” All people involved in the accident remained at the scene.

Actor and fitness personality Jake Steinfeld — who is a close friend of Schwarzenegger’s — was reportedly also at the scene at the time of the accident.

