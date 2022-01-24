‘Harry Potter’ Broadway Star James Snyder Fired over Misconduct Complaint

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder, who portrays the title character, has been fired from the Broadway production following a complaint about his conduct.

Snyder’s co-star Diane Davis filed the complaint about his conduct on Nov. 19, leading to the production launching an independent investigation by a third party.

Snyder will not return following the investigation and his contract has been terminated.

The exact nature of Snyder’s conduct is unknown. Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions produce the play.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the producers said in a statement.

“This includes struct prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered and fully supported,” the producers continued.

Snyder has also starred in Broadway productions of Cry-Baby, If/Then and In Transit with television roles in The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Cold Case, Rizzoli & Isles and more.