Four Charged in Overdose Death of Actor Michael K. Williams

Four people have been arrested in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, according to authorities in New York.

The star of the HBO hit drama The Wire was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn early in September of last year. He was only 54.

Drug paraphernalia was found near his body, police said, and an autopsy later proved that Williams accidentally died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York reported that four men have been arrested in connection with the overdose death.

Statement of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on the arrests of four defendants in connection with the overdose death of Michael K. Williams pic.twitter.com/EtrtYTr7xF — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) February 2, 2022

Irvin Cartagena, 39; Hector Robles, 57; Luiz Cruz, 56; and Carlos Macci, 70, were “charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin,” according to a press release.

If convicted on the charges, each of the accused could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison. Cartagena was additionally charged with conspiracy in the actor’s death, a charge that carries a life sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added that Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and other three were arrested in Manhattan that same day. Robles, Cruz, and Macci, are set to appear in a Manhattan court on Wednesday and Cartagena on Thursday.

Investigators say that the four men have been part of an organization selling drugs in Brooklyn since 2020. The U.S. attorney added that the suspects have been selling “heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams noted that the actor’s death is just one more example of the “public health crisis” engulfing America. “Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” the U.S. Attorney added.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Narcotics Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Micah Fergenson and David Robles are in charge of the prosecution, the press release added.

The Brooklyn-born Williams was a busy character actor in shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country,” and in the films “12 Years a Slave” and “Assassin’s Creed.” But he was best known for appearing in all five seasons of “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008.

