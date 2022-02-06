Joe Rogan Apologizes After N-Word Compilation Goes Viral: ‘I Clearly Have F***ed Up’

Famed podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized for using the N-word during past podcast episodes after a compilation of him using the word surfaced on the Internet amid calls to cancel him from Spotify.

Rogan explained that while he never used the word directed at anybody, “whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up. And I clearly have fucked up.”

The comedian and UFC commentator has been under attack for hosting two guests — Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone — on his podcast, who “have an opinion that’s different from the mainstream narrative” regarding coronavirus-related issues,” he said.

In an attempt to quell the concerns of those calling for his cancellation, Rogan suggested that he host experts with the same opinions as the mainstream narrative right after hosting the “controversial” guests — and add a “content advisory” to his episodes.

But the cancel campaign doesn’t seem interested in Rogan’s suggestion of hosting a variety of guests with different viewpoints, as it is still baying for his head.

Musicians David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Nils Lofgren, and India Arie have come out against Spotify — following in the path of Neil Young — who has launched what has become a media-fueled effort to censor and deplatform Rogan.

While the woke mob works on canceling Rogan under the guise of public health concerns, others are now trying to cancel him for his previous usage of a racial slur publicly on his podcast over the years.

A video compilation of Rogan using the N-word (sans context) was shared by Arie, who said that while she “emphasize[s] with the people who are leaving [Spotify] for the COVID disinformation reasons,” the N-word video is “why I decided to ask my music be pulled off of Spotify.”

Watch Below:

Rogan took to social media on Friday to address the N-word video, explaining, “There’s a video that’s out, it’s a compilation of me saying the N-word.”

“It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together, and it looks fucking horrible, even to me,” he said.

“I know that to most people, there’s no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly, on a podcast, and I agree with that now,” Rogan added.

“I haven’t said it in years,” he said. “But for a long time, when I would bring that word up — like if it were to come up in a conversation — instead of saying ‘the N-word,’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.”

“It’s not my word to use. I’m well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner,” Rogan said. “I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist.”

“But whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up. And I clearly have fucked up,” Rogan lamented.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.