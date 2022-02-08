2022 Oscar Nominations Announced, Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads with 12 Nods

Feb. 8 (UPI) — Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards — including Best Picture — in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The streaming service’s Don’t Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two.

Power director Jane Campion became the first woman ever nominated for Best Director twice. She won for helming 1993’s The Piano.

Dune from Warner Bros. earned 10 nominations this year, while Belfast from Focus Features and West Side Story from Walt Disney each picked up seven nominations and King Richard from Warner Bros. grabbed six.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Call Me Kat actor Leslie Jordan read aloud the names of the nominees in an online ceremony.

Winners will be announced on March 27 at a gala that will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The nominees are:

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur Coda

Jesse Plemons Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Hair and Makeup Styling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

Power of the Dog

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper