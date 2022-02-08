2022 Oscar Nominations Announced, Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads with 12 Nods

Feb. 8 (UPI) — Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards — including Best Picture — in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
The streaming service’s Don’t Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two.
Power director Jane Campion became the first woman ever nominated for Best Director twice. She won for helming 1993’s The Piano.
Dune from Warner Bros. earned 10 nominations this year, while Belfast from Focus Features and West Side Story from Walt Disney each picked up seven nominations and King Richard from Warner Bros. grabbed six.
Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Call Me Kat actor Leslie Jordan read aloud the names of the nominees in an online ceremony.
Winners will be announced on March 27 at a gala that will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The nominees are:
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith King Richard
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur Coda
Jesse Plemons Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Judi Dench Belfast
Kirsten Dunst Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best International Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Costumes
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Hair and Makeup Styling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
Power of the Dog
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
