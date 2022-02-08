Alec Baldwin Is Back on a Film Set for First Time Since Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting

Embattled actor Alec Baldwin has returned to work for the first time since he was involved in the on-set shooting death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year on the set of his western, Rust.

Baldwin flew to Britain where he posted a video of himself walking down the streets of the southern England town of Alton in East Hampshire. In the video he related the amusing tale of how his chauffeur’s car had been stolen from the airport. The 30 Rock star also mentioned the shooting incident from October 21 in a video, as well.

“I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working. We had our first day today which is always tricky. I don’t work as much as I used to and I’ve said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you’re supposed to do. I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I’ve ended up doing?”

It’s strange to go back to work. I haven’t worked since October 21st of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video.

He added that he is still in shock over the incident on the set of his now shuttered western.

“I may still even find that hard to say. I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months and movies are nearly always the same,” he said in the video filmed while he was lying in a hotel room bed.

Baldwin flew to the UK to work on 97 Minutes with Finnish director Timo Vuorensola, a low-budget film about the highjacking of a commercial airliner.

The synopsis of the film is posted at IMDB and reads: “A hijacked 767 will crash in just 97 minutes when its fuel runs out. Against the strong will of NSA Deputy Toyin, NSA Director Hawkins prepares to have the plane shot down before it does any catastrophic damage on the ground, leaving the fate of the innocent passengers in the hands of Tyler, one of the alleged hijackers on board who is an undercover Interpol agent – or is he?”

Alec Baldwin is still under a cloud for the shooting that killed Hutchins and wounded the film’s director Joel Souza. Despite his claims that he was cooperating with police investigators, Baldwin refused to hand over his cell phone for weeks, finally surrendering the device in the middle of January.

The shooting occurred when Baldwin was handed a firearm that was loaded with a live round, instead of a blank. He held the gun as cinematographer Hutchins and director Souza were blocking out the scene they wanted to film. The bullet ripped through Hutchins before wounding Souza. Hutchins died after being airlifted to a New Mexico hospital.

Despite his proclamations of innocence, the Santa Fe DA has warned that Baldwin cold still be charged as “criminally culpable” in the incident.

