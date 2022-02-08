Anti-Woke, Indian-American Comic Calls on ‘The Simpsons’ to Bring Back Apu: ‘He’s the American Dream’

Indian-American comic Akaash Singh has called on The Simpsons to bring back Apu, saying the character isn’t offensive and embodies the American Dream.

In his first stand-up special, which was uploaded this week to YouTube, Akaash Singh torches woke pieties by cracking jokes about victimhood culture, the controversy around NFL teams with Native American mascots, and the #MeToo movement.

He also singled out The Simpsons for taking Apu off the air after the woke cancel mob complained that the beloved character was a racist caricature of Indians.

“What was racist about Apu? Here is a brown man, married to a beautiful brown woman, owns his own business, selling overpriced products to unwitting white people,” he said. “Apu is not racist. He’s the American dream.”

My first stand up special, Bring Back Apu, is live now! Peeeephttps://t.co/9t72ZyH0Di pic.twitter.com/jopIYPvldN — Akaash Singh (@AkaashSingh) February 4, 2022

Fox yanked Apu from the show following a woke backlash against the character spurred by the documentary The Problem With Apu. Actor Hank Azaria has publicly apologized for voicing the role, saying he feels the need “to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize” for his “participation in racism.”

The Simpsons also announced it would no longer allow white actors to voice the roles of non-white characters.

In his stand-up special, Singh also targeted woke Indian-Americans who claim victimhood status because of their race. “Where were your parents? Didn’t they teach you about your American privilege?” he joked, noting the real victims are people in India who don’t have running water.

