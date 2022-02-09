Congratulations to newly minted Oscar nominees “Denoo Vellnoove,” “Korine Hines,” and “Yooakim Treer”– or as they’re known in real life, director Denis Villeneuve, actor Ciarán Hinds, and director Joachim Trier.

The Oscars embarrassed itself Tuesday when the announcers for the Oscar nominations came unprepared and mangled the names of foreign nominees. The live-streamed disaster comes as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is making a woke push to diversify its voting membership by including more people from the non-Hollywood, global film community.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan — who are primarily TV actors — were inexplicably chosen to announce this year’s nominations in a live, virtual event that quickly went south.

The announcers mispronounced the names of Dune director-screenwriterr Denis Villeneuve — “Denoo Vellnoove” — and Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds — “Korine Hends.”

Watch below:

The Power of the Dog producer Tanya Seghatchian heard her name uttered as unintelligible gibberish, as did The Worst Person in the World‘s director-screenwriter Joachim Trier.

All were widely expected to earn nominations on Tuesday, which suggests that Ross and Jordan didn’t bother to learn their names prior to the live stream. Miraculously, Leslie Jordan managed to pronounce the name of Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi without too much difficulty.

It was an unpromising start to what the Academy is no doubt hoping will be a rebound from last year’s disastrous Oscars season, which was marred by the coronavirus pandemic and the worst TV ratings in Oscars history, with the live ceremony drawing a paltry 10 million viewers.

This year’s Oscars is set to take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for what the Academy has suggested will be a return to the traditional ceremonies of the past. ABC also said there will be an Oscars host this year, but has so far not released any names.

