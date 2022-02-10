Dave Chappelle Threatens to Pull Investments from Ohio Town over Low-Income Housing Project: ‘You Look Like Clowns’

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently found himself in a heated debate that for once had nothing to do with transgender people. The stand-up comic was involved in a fierce exchange at his hometown council meeting in Ohio this week over a local developer’s plans to erect a housing development with a low-income housing component.

Dave Chappelle opposed the “affordable housing” part of the plan and even threatened to pull his two planned business ventures — a comedy club and a restaurant — from the town, which is known as the village of Yellow Springs.

At Monday’s meeting, Chapelle asked why the council wanted to pursue the housing plan “while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company” — presumably a reference to the comedian’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table. That’s all. Thank you.”

The city council ended up voting 2-2 on the matter, effectively ending the low-income housing component, according to a report in the Daily Dayton News.

Yellow Springs and Oberer Homes had collaborated on the plan that would have included duplexes and “affordable housing” along with single-family homes in a 53-acre area on the south edge of town, according to the newspaper.

Chappelle has frequently mentioned his Ohio hometown in his stand-up acts.

The comedian is still facing heat from transgender activists and their allies in the media over his Netflix special The Closer, in which he cracks a number of jokes about transgenders.

