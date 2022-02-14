Highlight Reel: Super Bowl Halftime Rapper 50 Cent Said ‘F**k Trump’

Rapper and TV producer 50 Cent has notoriously attacked Donald Trump and was one of a slew of anti-Trump left-wing celebrities rewarded with a prime spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Though not initially billed, rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. In 2020, Jackson lit the internet on fire by telling his significant following to “Vote for Trump” in response to Biden’s wild tax plan while calling the president a racist.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted on Instagram. “I’M OUT. FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added, “62% are you out of ya fucking mind.”

Shortly thereafter, the rapper doubled down when he agreed with Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson that he “don’t want to be 20cent.”

I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bqAOprgOlP — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 19, 2020

“Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it,” he tweeted.

In response to his Trump support, comedian Chelsea Handler, who used to date the rapper, tweeted that he “used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend” and then went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to remind him he “was a black person.”

“I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I mean,” Handler said if Jackson denounced Trump.

Immediately after, the rapper tweeted in response, “Another spin Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him,” he wrote. “For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

ὄa what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

Speaking with Extra, 50 Cent said that he turned down a chance to attend the 2017 inauguration to highlight his anti-Trump bona fides. “I turned down a million dollars to go to the inauguration [in 2017] — why would I just switch gears now?” the rapper said.