Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Drop All COVID Requirements

In a dramatic reversal of policy, the Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals in California have announced they are dropping all COVID requirements and will no longer require attendees to present a negative COVID test.

The festivals, which are both organized by Goldenvoice, a division of Anschutz Entertainment Group, made the announcements this week. “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” the festival said on its official site.

Stagecoach made its nearly identical announcement in a tweet.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals reversed their decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in October. At the time, they put in place a requirement for a negative coronavirus test to be taken within the past three days.

Masks weren’t mandatory but organizers said face coverings were “recommended to protect against desert dust.”

Now all requirements are off the table as the festivals seek to rebound following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Both festivals have traditionally featured large crowds of music lovers pressed together in close physical proximity — sometimes shoulder-to-shoulder — though most concerts take place outdoors.

This week’s announcements come as California continues to force children to wear masks in school. Many large cities in the state also require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants or gyms.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) dropped the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals as he faces a new poll showing widespread dissatisfaction with his leadership.

