Report: ‘Selma’ Director Ava DuVernay Latest Hollywood Figure to Cut Ties with Spotify

Director Ava DuVernay is the latest entertainment industry figure to cut ties with Spotify, reportedly ending a first-look deal between the streaming audio company and her production company, Array.

No reason for the split was given in reports by the New York Times or The Hollywood Reporter. Her exit comes after several other artists left Spotify in protest over the streamer’s deal with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has come under attack from the mainstream media for his coverage of the coronavirus vaccine.

Rogan has also faced criticism for his past use of the n-word on his podcast, even though his use of the word was in context or he was quoting another person. As a result, Spotify has deleted dozens of episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” and pledged $100 million toward diversity.

Spotify signed a deal last year with DuVernay’s Array under which the Selma filmmaker would produce scripted and unscripted podcasts in collaboration with the Spotify’s studio Gimlet, which is run by former HuffPo editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen.

As Breitbart News reported, DuVernay was planning on using her Spotify deal to explore the subjects of police brutality against black people and cops who kill, focusing on what she sees as the lack of accountability in law enforcement.

But the arrangement is now apparently dead. DuVernay — who is behind Netflix’s drama series on Colin Kaepernick — is one of Hollywood’s most vocal left-wing voices, frequently promoting Democratic politicians and legislation. She has promoted the Black Liver Matter organization and smeared President Donald Trump as a “lying, disgraceful white supremacist.”

Spotify has seen artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash quit in protest over Rogan. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also cut ties with the streamer.

Rogan has apologized several times in an attempt to assuage the cancel mob but to little avail.

