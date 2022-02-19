Hollywood Celebrities Supported Louisville BLM Fund That Bailed Out Quintez Brown: ‘Getting Heroes Out of Jail’

Hollywood celebrities supported a Black Lives Matter bail fund that recently bailed out Quintez Brown, the BLM and anti-gun activist who has been charged with the attempted murder of a mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky.

Celebrities who have promoted or donated to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which is overseen by Black Lives Matter Louisville, include ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington, actress-singer Janelle Monáe, Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Many of the stars encouraged their fans to donate to the bail fund in 2020 during the BLM riots related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police that year.

Quintez Brown was arrested this week and was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Louisville, Kentucky, mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg (D).

Brown reportedly entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters and opened fire with a Glock 9mm handgun. Greenberg was not injured in the attack and Brown was apprehended ten minutes afterward.

Just days after his arrest, the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted the $100,000 bond to free Brown from jail as he awaits trial. Brown penned an anti-gun newspaper column in 2019 for Louisville’s Courier-Journal in which he excoriated “gun-loving Republicans.”

Celebrities championed the Louisville Community Bail Fund as an instrument of social justice during the 2020 BLM riots.

Hidden Figures star Janelle Monáe urged her fans to donate to the fund. “I’m getting heroes out of jail in Louisville. Join me if you can (especially those who seek to be allies). Let’s donate,” she tweeted that year.

I’m getting heroes out of jail in Louisville . Join me if you can (especially those who seek to be allies). Let’s donate . https://t.co/Xbsfw3mutm — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆Ὠ (@JanelleMonae) May 29, 2020

Pops’ Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urged fans to contribute to the fund in the name of “justice.”

Disgusted. Enraged. Heartbroken. Please contribute if you can. Justice should not be a luxury. #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/SruISxW1Wf — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 23, 2020

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington announced she would donate to the Louisville Community Bail Fund and other charities for each person who joined her online yoga class.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda — who just received an Oscar nomination for Disney-Pixar’s Encanto — said he donated to the fund and encouraged his fans to do the same to combat “racism” and “injustice.”

Donating & adding the Louisville Community Bail Fund to the list below.https://t.co/JYfV003QBQ If you cannot donate, amplify/volunteer. If you are heartsick over racism & injustice, let it manifest action, work towards justice, however you can manage. God keep you safe. https://t.co/hytyUjFh4d — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 29, 2020

Actress Gabrielle Union also encouraged her followers to support the bail fund.

Thank you!! On it now. Please support yall. Everything helps. https://t.co/PA2pKfq5d1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020

The stars of Fox’s Call Me Kat, including Mayim Bialik and Darlene Hunt, also urged fans to donate to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, noting their show is set in the Kentucky city.

“I set our upcoming Fox series in Louisville to honor my hometown,” Hunt told Deadline in 2020. “But in light of current events, supporting the Louisville Community Bail Fund seemed like an important way to not only honor my hometown but to also hopefully promote positive change.”

Mayim Bialik, who is now a host of Jeopardy!, said: “Because our show is set in a location which has been a significant part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the current events in our country, we wanted to start our season with a show of solidarity as a family and support those needing legal and financial assistance due to the events in and around Louisville.”

