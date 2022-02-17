Black Lives Matter Funds Bond for Accused Kentucky Mayoral Candidate Assassin

A man accused of attempting the assassination of a Louisville, Kentucky, mayoral candidate is free on bond after a local Black Lives Matter chapter funded his release. A judge set the bond for the man accused of shooting at the candidate and four others in an office at $100,000.

Quintez Brown, a Black Lives Matter activist, is accused of attempting to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg. He allegedly walked into Greenburg’s office and fired shots at the candidate and four others, WHAS ABC11 reported. While one of the shots struck Greenburg’s clothing, no one was injured in the shooting attack.

Breaking: @LouCommBailFund has paid the $100,000 to bail out @BLMLouisville member Quintez Brown. Brown was arrested & charged over the attempted shooting assassination of mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. Video by @RachelDrozeTV. #BLM pic.twitter.com/SmRNLx6Zcb — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) February 16, 2022

“BLM Louisville organizer and co-founder of the Louisville Community Bail Fund Chanelle Helm said the organization wanted to keep Brown somewhere safe as he awaits trial,” the ABC affiliate reported. The Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 bond and Brown was released to home incarceration a short time later.

Louisville Metro Council President David James said the BLM-funded group should not have bailed Brown out of jail.