Rap star Nicki Minaj slammed the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Friday for using “fear tactics” to “shame” people who suggest that others “pray, be comfortable, and not be bullied” with regards to getting the coronavirus vaccine.

“Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement,” Minaj wrote.

“They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED,” she added. “I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you?”

Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem ✅ https://t.co/Q7P2xiorUX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 19, 2022

Minaj was responding to a tweet by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, which attacked her for expressing hesitancy to get the coronavirus vaccine in order to attend the Met Gala late last year.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” Minaj tweeted at the time. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health tweeted a screenshot of Minaj’s comments from September with reaction to a recent tweet by the rapper, which read, “Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about.”

After expressing her vaccine hesitancy in September — and being attacked for it — Minaj went rogue against the American left, calling out Democrats and corporate media elites for trying to limit what black people can think and say.

“I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party,” the Trinidadian-born rapper tweeted in defense of her decision to post a clip from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to.”

“Don’t tell me I can’t agree with a Republican,” the rapper proclaimed.

