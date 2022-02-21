Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Tops North America with $44.2M

(UPI) — The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure, Uncharted, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.2 million in receipts in its debut this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Dog with $15.1 million, followed by Spider-Man: Now Way Home at No. 3 with $7.7 million, Death on the Nile at No. 4 with $6.3 million and Jackass Forever at No. 5 with $5.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Marry Me at No. 6 with $3.7 million, Sing 2 at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Scream at No. 8 with $2 million, Blacklight at No. 9 with $1.8 million and The Cursed at No. 10 with $1.7 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 grossed more than $94 million.

Last weekend the weekend gross was $50.4 million with Death on the Nile No. 1 with $12.9 million.