Bette Midler as Russia Invades Ukraine: ‘Biggest Story in the World Is Climate Change’

Left-wing actress Bette Midler, whose estimated net worth is $250 million, had the hot take of the night as Russian forces poured into Ukraine when she suggested that “climate change” was the bigger story.

“It’s almost like TV programming. Soon as the #ChineseOlympics were over, #Putin gins up war w/Ukraine to keep our eyes glued to the Communist world,” she tweeted. “But the biggest story in the world is #ClimateChange. What good is more territory if you can’t breathe the air or drink the water?”

Bette Midler’s latest hot take comes after faced criticism for calling the people of West Virginia “illiterate” after Sen. Joe Manchin (D) sunk the “Build Back Better” agenda.

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

Climate change has often been a straw man in foreign policy debates, such as when the European migrant crisis from the Middle East was blamed on climate change rather than ISIS and the Syrian Civil War.

“One of the things that preceded the failure of the nation-state of Syria, the rise of ISIS, was the effect of climate change and the mega-drought that affected that region, wiped out farmers, drove people to cities, created a humanitarian crisis,” former Democratic Presidential candidate Martin O’Malley said in 2015.

“It created the … conditions of extreme poverty that has led now to the rise of ISIL and this extreme violence,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, a CNN report captured explosions near Kyiv as Russia announced a “special military operation.”

“This is the first time. This is the first time that we’ve heard anything,” said CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance. “It’s been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight, and for the past several weeks, we’ve not seen anything at all.

“In fact, I’ve never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I’ve been coming here and reporting from here. So, this is the first time,” he added.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, also announced that Putin has launched a “full-scale invasion” and that peaceful cities are under attack.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” he tweeted.