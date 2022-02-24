Trump Derangement: Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Accuse Trump, Tucker Carlson of Siding with Putin

Left-wing late night comedians, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel and NBC’s Seth Meyers wasted little time Wednesday identifying the real villains in the Ukraine-Russia conflict — former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The corporate comedians used their air time to vent their Trump Derangement Syndrome and hatred of Fox News, claiming Trump and Carlson are rooting for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers took a swing at the former president on his show during which the comedian played a clip of Trump’s recent interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.” In the interview, Trump discussed Putin’s aggression into Ukraine, at one point saying, “You gotta say, that’s pretty savvy.”

Meyers replied: “No, you don’t gotta say that! I mean, well, maybe you gotta say that so someone will pick you up at the Moscow airport when you flee our jurisdiction.”

The comedian claimed that Trump is “desperate to praise” Putin when in fact the former president was giving his assessment of Putin’s strategy mixed with some trademark Trump sarcasm.

“It’s just insane that Trump is still so desperate to praise a bloodthirsty tyrant like Putin every chance he gets. Trump narrates Putin’s every move like he’s Tony Romo calling the last drive of a playoff game.”

Watch below:

On ABC, Jimmy Kimmel attacked Tucker Carlson in his opening monologue for speaking out against a potential war with Russia.

“I want to see the tape Putin has of him [Carlson], because it has to be something special,” Kimmel said, to enthusiastic audience applause. “And Tucker Carlson, he knows what he’s doing. He knows this is garbage he’s feeding these people who watch him.”

Kimmel then compared the Fox News host to a talking penis.

“I tell you, between Tucker Carlson and ‘Pam & Tommy,’ this really is the golden age of talking dicks on television.”

Watch below:

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com