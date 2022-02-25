Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inserted themselves into world events Thursday by issuing a statement condemning Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

The Montecito, California, residents admonished Vladimir Putin’s actions and said they “stand with the people of Ukraine ” as the situation intensifies in Kyiv, some some 6,000 miles away from their $13 million luxury mansion.

The Royal couple’s assessment of the situation in Ukraine came after their effort last year where they commented on the chaotic U.S. retreat from Afghanistan.

They said then they were “heartbroken” over the Taliban’s advance into Kabul, a move that left them “speechless” – before they were quickly slammed for “another attempt to form an alternate woke Royal family.”

Their latest message was shared on the family’s Archewell website. It reads:

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.

It came late Thursday night came after Russia initiated a full-scale invasion earlier in the day.

Vladimir Putin is yet to respond to their pleas.

Moscow launched the military attack on its neighbour, killing 137 people in 24-hours and seizing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant before the end of the day.

As Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, worked on in the name of world peace and understanding, another Hollywood name was inserting himself into events unfolding in eastern Europe.

Sean Penn confirmed he was on the ground in Ukraine where he attended a press briefing in Kyiv and met with Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexander Rodnyansky, as Breitbart News reported.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor is in Ukraine to work on a documentary about the Russian invasion for Vice Studios, according to multiple reports.

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the Ukranian government posted on Facebook.

“The more people like that—true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom—the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Not everyone in Hollywood is as invested in the outcome of Russia’s intrusion as Harry, Meghan and Sean Penn.

"This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he’s looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers." https://t.co/we2xZt1Vqn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2021

Left-wing actress Bette Midler, whose estimated net worth is $250 million, has already suggested “climate change” remains the bigger story.

“It’s almost like TV programming. Soon as the #ChineseOlympics were over, #Putin gins up war w/Ukraine to keep our eyes glued to the Communist world,” she tweeted. “But the biggest story in the world is #ClimateChange. What good is more territory if you can’t breathe the air or drink the water?”