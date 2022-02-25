Sanctions: Russia Booted from 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Russia was kicked out of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on Friday with organisers saying its inclusion could “bring the competition into disrepute.”

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) issued a statement following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine explaining its decision.

The EBU, an alliance of public service media organisations that produces the contest – said its executive board made the decision after a recommendation made by the Eurovision song contest’s governing body.

It made clear it is a rules-based organization and on “the rules of the event and the values of the EBU” Russia would be excluded. They outlined:

The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute. Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership. The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service. We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.

The EBU was criticised for its previous decision to allow Russia to compete, and had referred to the contest as a “non-political cultural event”, pointing out that Ukraine and Russia would both compete.

SVT, the Swedish state broadcaster, had originally criticised this response and called on the EBU to reverse course.

Statement from @EBU_HQ regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.https://t.co/HmKJdqVE4J pic.twitter.com/tVH6yFxzbq — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 25, 2022

This year’s Eurovision song contest will take place in May in Turin, after the Italian band Måneskin won last year’s competition.

Ukraine have selected the group Kalush Orchestra to represent the country, with the band replacing Alina Pash, the original choice.

Pash withdrew on 16 February after scrutiny over a trip she made to Crimea in 2015, which is annexed by Russia.

Russia has not yet selected a contestant.