Former Miss Ukraine Takes Up Arms Against Russia

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna is taking up arms against Russia and will kill those who enter Ukraine “with the intent to invade.”

Lenna was the winner of Miss Ukraine 2015, and now she stands out as one of the many defenders of Ukraine.

She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram, rifle in hand, with the hashtags #standwithukraine and #handsoffukraine.

TMZ quoted Lenna’s message for Vladimir Putin’s troops: “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!”

Lenna praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as “a true and strong leader.”

Breitbart News noted that Zelensky called Ukrainians to take up arms against the Russian invaders last week, even pledging to supply firearms to those who would stand for Ukraine:

10,000 automatic rifles have been given to regular civilians in Kyiv in the last few hours – Interior Minister — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 24, 2022

By Thursday of last week, the Ukrainian government had reportedly distributed 10,000 automatic weapons to civilians who vowed to fight.

