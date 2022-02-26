Weeping Teacher Takes Up Arms to Fight for Ukraine

A photo from the New York Times shows a weeping teacher, Julia, armed and waiting to be deployed around the Ukrainian capital city Saturday in hopes of holding off Russian forces.

The Times noted that Julia sits among other armed, non-uniformed women and “weeps as she waits to be deployed to fight Russian troops around Kyiv.”

Earlier this week Breitbart News reported that the Ukrainian government was handing out firearms to Ukrainian citizens who were willing to stand and fight against Russia.

On Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made clear the Ukrainian government would provide weapons to anyone who would stand and fight for Ukraine.

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Later on Thursday, Breitbart News noted that the Ukrainian government had reportedly distributed 10,000 automatic rifles to those willing to fight.

Armed Ukrainian civilians are putting their lives on the line in hopes of saving their country.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.