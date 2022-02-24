A Ukrainian journalist, citing the country’s Interior Ministry, reported on Thursday that the country has distributed 10,000 automatic rifles to civilians since Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale assault on Ukraine.

On Thursday, The Kyiv Independent reporter Illia Ponomarenko tweeted:

10,000 automatic rifles have been given to regular civilians in Kyiv in the last few hours – Interior Minister — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 24, 2022

The news of the distribution of automatic rifles comes on the heels of the Ukrainian Parliament voting to allow civilians to carry firearms as a means of fighting against a Russian incursion.

On Wednesday, Sky News reported that demand at a shooting range in Kyiv was up 200 percent since December. The demand built as Ukrainians watched the tensions with Russia grow.

On Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made clear the Ukrainian government would provide weapons to anyone who would stand and fight for Ukraine:

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

