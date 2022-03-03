50 Cent Threatens to Quit Starz, Taking His Hit Show with Him over Network’s ‘Dumb S**t’

Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent is threatening to quit Starz by taking his hit show Power with him over the network’s “dumb shit,” which he says is causing his show to be “sitting in limbo.”

50 Cent says he will pull his Power series off Starz, because Power Book IV: Force has not yet been renewed by the network, causing the show to sit “in limbo.”

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” the rapper wrote in a recent Instagram caption, which featured a video of a man packing a suitcase.

“They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” he added. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, 50 Cent shared an image of suitcases at an airport gate, along with the caption, “Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ.”

The rapper went on to share several more photos of suitcases, with the captions, “Anil get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here,” and “Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scrips we out!”

“michael what the fuck are you takings so long for, let’s go!” 50 Cent added in another caption. “why are you folding all of your clothing so perfect, we can just get new clothes when we get where we going.”

Force star Joseph Sikora — who plays Tommy Egan in the series — replied to one of 50 Cent’s posts, writing, “Oh boy!”

While 50 Cent’s contract with Starz is ending soon, a source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that it’s not officially up until the fall.

