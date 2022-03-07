Cynthia Nixon Freaks After NYC Lifts Mask Mandates: ‘An Enormous Step Backwards’

HBO’s Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has blasted New York City for lifting masking mandates, saying it represents “an enormous step backwards.” She also indicated she and her family will continue to mask up despite the city’s newly relaxed rules.

Her angry screed comes as the Hollywood star posted photos her herself and her family posing maskless with friends while on vacation in Kenya.

Starting Monday, New York City formally lifted vaccine requirements and indoor mask mandates, including in public schools, where masks will be optional for kids 5 and up. Masks are still mandatory for pre-kindergarten kids and for all people on public transportation.

Broadway shows are still requiring ticketholders to mask up through April 30 at least.

A lifelong New Yorker, Cynthia Nixon wasn’t happy about the city’s revised mask policy, accusing Mayor Eric Adams (D) of throwing out the “most simple and effective” safety measure against COVID-19.

“Our family’s return to normal takes an ENORMOUS step backwards,” she tweeted. “Thanks no thanks.”

For my family a "return to normal" means feeling safe enough to participate in everyday activities. When @NYCMayor throws out the most simple & effective safety measure–masks–our family's return to normal takes an ENORMOUS step backwards. Thanks no thanks #MaskUp 😷 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 4, 2022

This isn’t the first time the actress has exposed her own out-of-touch mindset.

Last year, she expressed bewilderment that her local CVS drug store was taking anti-shoplifting measures by locking up basic products. Crime has skyrocketed in Democrat-run cities like New York, where George Soros-backed district attorneys have taken a laid-back attitude toward crime, prompting a surge in shoplifting and violent crimes, including homicides.

Cynthia Nixon ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor of New York in 2018, failing to unseat fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

