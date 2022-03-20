Actress Rita Moreno Urges Celebs to ‘Keep on Preaching’ Politics, Ignore Advice to Be Less Divisive — ‘F**k ‘Em’

Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno attacked critics of Hollywood celebrities who speak out about political and social justice issues, proclaiming, “Fuck ’em!” during her acceptance speech after winning the Stanley Kramer Award at the PGAs on Saturday.

“We are in the throes of yet another award season,” the 90-year-old actress said, according to a report by Deadline.

“Some in our tribe have been known to use the spotlight to advocate for issues addressed in their nominated works — climate change, universal health care, voting rights, LGBTQ advocacy and others — and I know for some in the audience, in some audiences, have been known to create, how should I say, a mild discomfort. For others, heart palpitations,” she added.

Jessica Chastain presents the PGA’s Stanley Kramer Award to Rita Moreno, 90, who Chastain says introduced herself to Chastain a decade ago by complimenting Chastain’s breasts. Moreno dances to stage, recounts being at MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech, gives a great speech of her own pic.twitter.com/ly2amCkCE7 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 20, 2022

Moreno went on to say, “After all, who are these actors, these Hollywood types think they are? Citizens in a democracy?” before exclaiming, “Well, fuck ’em!”

“Freedom of Speech belongs to all of us, actors,” she added, before pivoting to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“And let’s not forget comedians are patriots, too,” she said. “Just look in the direction of Mr. Zelensky in the Ukraine.”

“I promise I’ll be more charming on another occasion,” the actress added.

In addressing her Stanley Kramer Award, Moreno added, “in seasons where prophets fall silent and statesman reign, thankfully, filmmakers keep on preaching, and never stop advocating for matters of equity and justice.”

“Producer, director Stanley Kramer was one such prophet who never shied from matters of social justice and equity in his body of work,” the actress said.

Last year, Moreno humiliated herself on Twitter with a groveling apology to the woke mob after she defended the box office flop In the Heights.

Moreno had fallen under fire after defending actor Lin-Manuel Miranda over the “coloring” controversy that was battering his new film. The term “coloring” refers to when Twitter cry-bullies attempt to create controversy by claiming there is a lack of dark-skinned racial minorities in a movie.

