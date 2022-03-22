Woke Mutiny: Disney Employees Protest to Force Company to Oppose Anti-Grooming Laws

Walt Disney Co. employees at corporate locations across the U.S. are protesting Disney to force the company to fight Don’t-Groom-Kids laws, such as the Florida bill that restricts the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney employees are planning a walkout on Tuesday to protest Bob Chapek’s response to the Florida bill, which LGBTQIA2S+ activists and their allies have dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney employees across the country are planning a walkout today, protesting both the controversial bill in Florida that would limit what children are taught in the classroom and how the Disney company has responded to it. https://t.co/fbdRARtPYo pic.twitter.com/RPwSppsM66 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 22, 2022

The staffers announced their plans on the website whereischapek.com, and on an Instagram account called @disney_walkout.

“The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC [The Walt Disney Co.] leadership regarding the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation,” the employees said.

“We have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position,” they added. “We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry.”

Disney has been under attack from inside and outside pressure over its initial silence regarding the Florida bill. What’s more? Reports that the company has given money to sponsors of Florida bill HB 1557, which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to sign into law, ramped up the backlash.

Earlier this month, after the Walt Disney Co. facing the wrath of left-wing activists, Chapek caved to the woke mob and announced that the company is pledging $5 million toward LGBTQ groups in response to the Florida bill.

The CEO also announced that the company would pause all donations to elected officials in Florida. But these moves did not appear to satisfy queer activists and their allies.

On Monday, Chapek attempted to rectify the situation in a virtual town hall, telling employees that he and other top executives were “determined to use this moment as a catalyst for more meaningful and lasting change,” according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Chapek also reportedly said that he and other senior leaders will go on a global listening tour of employees.

While Disney scrambles to appease its employees, the company continues to do business in China despite Beijing’s continued genocide of minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. Disney continues to work to release its movies in the Chinese marker and still operates theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

A few weeks ago, Disney announced it is suspending all business in Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, however, the company continues its close relationship with China despite the communist regime’s well-established record of invasion and human rights atrocities.

