Toxicology Report: Foo Fighters Drummer Died with 10 Substances in His Body

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died with a host of drugs circulating in his system including opioids, marijuana, and antidepressants, Colombian investigators said Sunday.

A toxicology report listed traces of 10 substances in his body while the exact cause of death remains unknown and investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a contributing factor.

As Breitbart News reported, Hawkins, 50, died at a hotel in Bogota, with the band due to play at a music festival this weekend.

“The urine toxicology tests performed on Taylor Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 types of substances,” including THC — which is found in marijuana — tricyclic anti-depressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, investigators said in a statement.

AP reports forensic doctors were working “to achieve full clarity of the facts that led to (Hawkins’) death.”

Hawkins’ death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which they said they were “devastated” by the loss and pleaded for his family to be given privacy.

The mayor’s office said a local emergency line received a call late Friday about a “patient complaining of chest pains.”

A doctor “performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers, but there was no response and the patient was declared deceased,” it added, giving no cause of death.

On Saturday a source at Bogota’s attorney general’s office, who was not authorised to speak to the press, told Reuters news agency: “We have begun an investigation to establish the cause of death of the musician…”

Foo Fighters – Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Dave Grohl – have won 12 Grammys and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last year.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

He joined the band in 1997 and on top of his drumming skills had writing credits on several songs and sometimes sang at concerts.

Foo Fighters have cancelled their remaining South American dates.