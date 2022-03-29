‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin: Will Smith a ‘Classic Narcissist’

Doug Ellin, creator of the hit HBO show Entourage, did not mince words in his condemnation of actor Will Smith’s violent assault against comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night, calling it a “horrifying” display on what was supposed to be a night of celebrating cinema.

“Nothing happened with Chris Rock. Chris Rock just did his job … whether you liked his joke or not,” Ellin told TMZ.

Ellin expressed displeasure over the various media figures coming out in defense of Will Smith’s behavior by arguing he was sticking up for his wife after Chris Rock cracked a joke about her hair. Though Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss, a source told TMZ that Rock was allegedly unaware of her condition.

Ellin suggested Smith has mental health issues and needs help.

“Mental health is a real thing. He needs help because if you’re that out of control at the Oscars, on the biggest night of your career, there’s something severely wrong,” asserted Ellin.

Far-left Democrats Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) initially showed support for Will Smith after the famed actor slapped co-host and comedian Chris Rock onstage, only to later delete their apparent support of violence. https://t.co/upxipan4DN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 28, 2022

“Chris Rock is one of the greatest comedians of the last hundred years and the show is the Oscars that is celebrating artistic expression and you basically have Will Smith trying to cancel him live,” he continued. “In addition to that, he’s 6’3, trained for Muhammad Ali, and he’s smacking little Chris Rock.”

Will Smith remained in the auditorium for the remainder of the evening and later accepted the Oscar for Best Actor, during which he appeared to condone his behavior by saying “love will make you do crazy things” and how he was channeling his character Richard Williams by defending his family. Smith also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and danced the night away.

Ellin found it “horrifying that the Academy sat there” and gave Will Smith a standing ovation during his acceptance speech. Ellin also noted that any other low-level Hollywood employee would have been arrested or at least escorted from the building if they stormed the stage on Oscars night and slapped the presenter.

“If it was a cinematographer, if it was a makeup artist, they would have arrested them,” asserted Ellin. “I think his speech was even worse. This gaslighting bullshit about how ‘I’m a protector of people’ and a ‘lover of people.’ Chris Rock was standing with his hands behind his back and a guy twice his size slaps him across the face.”

Ellin concluded that Smith is a “classic narcissist” who made the entire event about himself and stole the moment from other people.