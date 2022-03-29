Nolte: Watch — Audience Laughs at Will Smith Cuckold Joke Two Weeks Before ‘The Slap’

For those of you still confused over why Will Smith melted down during Sunday night’s basement-rated Oscar telecast, I would like to offer up the following…

Oh my…. Rebel Wilson’s comments about Will and Jada Smith at the BAFTA. pic.twitter.com/tLDUtaTuYr — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) March 29, 2022

Although she got terrible reviews for hosting the 2022 BAFTA Awards, that was Rebel Wilson humiliating Will Smith in full view of the public.

By the way, Will Smith also won Best Leading Man at those BAFTA Awards.

Rebel Wilson’s Will Smith joke, at least to me, explains it all… As I laid out here, Smith’s public humiliation this year after being exposed by his own wife as a cuckold lit the fuse that made him explode in front of the whole wide world Sunday night.

Smith’s wife Jada was not only sleeping around on him; he’s acknowledged it by claiming to be okay with it. Well, no one with any self-respect is okay with something like that. Open marriages are generally the idea of one selfish partner while the other one seethes with jealousy and insecurity.

What’s more, Smith has spent three decades crafting an image of a too-cool-for-school ladies’ man, and in one podcast, his own wife blew that all up in his face.

Good heavens, Jada had a relationship with one of her son’s friends!

Nothing good comes from publicly emasculating your husband. And on Sunday night, the nothing good that came from that was an insecure, out-of-control Will Smith looking to reassert his manhood by sucker-slapping a much smaller man. The result? Smith is even more emasculated now. That much smaller man — Chris Rock — took the hit like a man, and 40 minutes later, Will Smith held onto an Oscar and cried like a baby to justify his reprehensible behavior.

You can criticize Rebel Wilson and Chris Rock all you want. But they are comedians, and Will and Jada are public figures. Did Wilson take a cheap shot? Yes. But Chris Rock didn’t. His GI Jane joke was a big nothingburger — even if Rock knew Jada’s a “victim” of a hair-loss disease, it was still a nothingburger.

If you want to be a public figure, you better grow a thick skin.

What would Will Smith have done in the face of Don Rickles? Gone postal?

If you want to become worldwide celebrities and then voluntarily spew all your personal hang-ups and peccadilloes and kinks on public podcasts, I suggest you man up and prepare for a few snickers and cheap shots.

If you’re too much of a baby to handle all that, I then suggest you keep your unhealthy and twisted personal life to yourself.

In other words, don’t do this:

Painful.

Just painful.

