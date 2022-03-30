Listen: Audience Members Yell ‘F**k Will Smith’ During Chris Rock’s First Show After ‘The Slap’

Chris Rock publicly addressed actor Will Smith physically assaulting him at the Oscars on Sunday night during a stand-up show on Wednesday where the audience gave him a standing ovation while yelling “fuck Will Smith.”

In leaked audio from Chris Rock’s standup show in Boston, the Saturday Night Live alum said that he is still “processing” the moment that Will Smith stormed the stage during the Oscars and slapped him before rushing back to his seat where he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” Smith was reacting to a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

“Whoa, okay!” Chris Rock, wearing an all-white suit, said through the thunderous applause and standing ovation. “Yo, let me do the show!”

Addressing the 3,000-pound elephant in the room, Rock said, “How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

An audience member could be heard chanting, “Fuck Will Smith!” as Rock proceeded with his routine.

Listen below:

Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd Listen to the audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022

“I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out,” he concluded.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Chris Rock ticket sales immediately surged following the incident, jacking prices up to well over $300 in some circumstances, with TickPick revealing that it “sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past three months combined.” According to Variety, Ticketmaster reported that Rock’s shows in the Boston area have skyrocketed to over $800.

Original prices started at $49.50, but, in the wake of the shocking incident at the Oscars, they were going for as much as $800 to $8,000 on secondary sites. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. show was in especially high demand because many anticipated it would be the first time Rock would publicly respond to Smith’s violent outburst. A StubHub representative said the site experienced “more than 25 times the daily sales” over the past two days compared to the last month. “It is incredibly unusual to see the spike we have experienced,” said Mike Silveira, spokesperson for StubHub.

Will Smith issued an Instagram apology on Monday, calling his behavior “inexcusable.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he said.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday that it has begun “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***