The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz tacitly shredded movie star Will Smith on social media for assaulting comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast this past Sunday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kravitz shared a photo of herself on the Oscars red carpet and took a dig at Will Smith without mentioning him by name.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote.

Shortly thereafter, Kravitz posted another photo of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, captioning it with another tacit dig at Will Smith: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Zoë Kravitz is just one of many black celebrities who have condemned Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars on Sunday night, following basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin.

“Let me say this there are consequences. There are big consequences,” Whoopi Goldberg said on The View. “Nobody is okay with what happened, nobody, nobody, nobody.”

“With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community,” argued Abdul-Jabbar.

