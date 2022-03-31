‘F**k That Cuck’ — Comedian Tom Segura Warns ‘Cowards in Hollywood’ Who Didn’t Defend Chris Rock: ‘We’re Going to Ruin Your F**king Life’

Comedian Tom Segura reacted to actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock across the face at this year’s Oscars, stating, “fuck that cuck.” The comedian also warned the “spineless cowards in Hollywood” who didn’t defend Rock, saying, “we’re going to ruin your fucking life.”

“Fuck that cuck,” Segura told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, after being asked if he felt Smith’s actions at the Oscars on Sunday night was “setting a precedent” for comedians.

“The idea that you’re entitled ass thinks because your feelings are hurt, you get to assault one of the all-time greats because you fucking feel — and then, the cowards, the spineless cowards that are in Hollywood, in comedy — we have a list of these fucking guys,” Segura continued.

“Anybody who did not stand up and say some shit for Chris Rock, we’re going to ruin your fucking life. I just want you to know that,” he added.

The comedian went on to say that his evaluation of Smith’s attack on Rock “is a display of entitlement. It’s a very powerful, very wealthy, influential star, who just decided, ‘Yeah, I didn’t like that. I’m going to smack you,’ and then gets to sit down collect his award, get a round of applause, enjoy his night.”

“It’s insane,” Segura added. “It’s like a gross exaggeration — you see it all the time. I mean, you see entitlement everywhere, and that was on full display for the world to see. I have fucking zero respect for that bitch, and I feel like more people need to come out and say it. It’s unacceptable.”

“I mean, look dude, it’s wild that that guy is getting away with that. And I just, you know, it’s just entitlement,” the comedian affirmed. “People in power like that need to be checked.”

“You don’t get to do that. And there’s people who actually have the fucking balls to tell me, they’re like, ‘You need to stay out of business that isn’t yours.’ This is my business. It’s my business more than it’s your fucking business, so don’t you think you can actually give me a lecture what happens on a stage.”

“There’s no excuse for being like, ‘I don’t like that joke, therefore, I get to assault you.’ That’s not the way it goes, man,” he said.

On Sunday, Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian referred to Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith as “G.I. Jane.” The actor then twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” after retaking his seat in the audience.

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

Segura is not the only one to call out Smith for his actions.

Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes also reacted to Smith’s onstage meltdown, with Schumer saying “the whole thing was so disturbing,” and that she is “still triggered and traumatized” by the incident.

Meanwhile, Sykes called the moment “sickening,” adding, “You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Many in Hollywood also turned on Smith, referring to his behavior as a display of “toxic masculinity,” calling his excuses for hitting Rock “bullshit,” and noting that the actor’s behavior has set a “terrible precedent” for comedians on stage.

The Academy Awards also condemned Smith’s actions, declaring that it “does not condone violence in any form,” and later announced a formal investigation into the matter.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Smith, on the other hand, appeared unbothered by his actions, as he danced the night away with fellow Hollywood elites at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, just hours after assaulting Rock.

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party. He won the Best Actor for #KingRichard #Oscar2022 #VanityFairOscarParty #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/GTz7JOjKEW — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) March 28, 2022

Smith also told the Hollywood Reporter “It’s been a beautiful night.”

