Nolte: Will Smith’s ‘Bad Boys 4’ Put on Hold After Oscars Meltdown

Fresh off the news that Netflix just backed off its own Will Smith project comes the news that Bad Boys 4 has been “paused.”

From the far-left Hollywood Reporter:

Is there any immediate effect on his projects? Well, here’s one tidbit we’ve heard this week: Bad Boys 4 had been in active development, and Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscars incident, according to our sources. Now there will be a … pause … in work as things play out, we’ve been told.

After Bad Boys for Life’s (2020) surprise success — $427 million worldwide gross — Sony was pretty sure it had a franchise on its hands, something it could morph into its own Fast & Furious universe.

The unexpected success of Bad Boys 3 was also good news for Smith, whose days as a box office powerhouse had waned considerably. He was also the rare marquee star without a major franchise to keep him among the A-list.

Yep, everything was going Will Smith’s way. Big franchise, a big Best Actor Oscar win, a prestige picture about slavery about to stream on Apple, growing success as a producer (Cobra Kai, etc.)… Sunday should have been the capper, the triumph of Will Smith’s 30-year career. But instead, he chose to disgrace himself in a way no major star has ever disgraced himself.

On live television, Will Smith physically assaulted a much smaller man who was no threat to him or his wife.

Smith’s assault on Chris Rock was unprovoked. It was over a joke, and 40 minutes later, it was followed by the grotesque spectacle of Smith holding his Best Actor Oscar and blubbering for five minutes about how he’s God’s vessel. After the ceremony, things got even more grotesque as Smith danced the night away to his own music.

And now it’s all coming apart…

Smith has been forced to resign from the Motion Picture Academy. Netflix is putting Smith’s projects in turnaround. Sony is thinking twice about spending $350 million to produce and promote a Will Smith franchise movie.

And why wouldn’t they?

How do you promote a $300 million movie starring a guy who assaulted a man at the Oscars without all the promotion being about your star assaulting a guy at the Oscars?

The only way Will Smith climbs out of this is if the American people believe he has taken his medicine, has suffered enough, and deserves a second chance. The public must also believe Smith is truly repentant over this assault and not just saying so…

If I were Will Smith, I would be praying for the Academy to expel me permanently. I would also be making private amends to Chris Rock, his family, and everyone else whose Big Night was ruined by the slap. And then I would hope news of that private outreach leaked to the media.

Oh, and instead of releasing statements filled with self-serving words like “heartbroken,” I would start using words like “ashamed.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.