Academy Moves Up Meeting to Address Potential Will Smith Sanctions After Oscars Attack

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is moving up its meeting up 10 days to this Friday to address possible sanctions on Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock over a joke the comedian told about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during this year’s Academy Awards.

“I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 am PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27,” AMPAS president David Rubin wrote in a letter to the Board of Governors on Wednesday, according to a report by Variety.

Rubin continued:

The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.

Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy on Friday, noting in a statement that his “actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

It remains unclear what sanctions might be implemented now that the actor has already resigned.

“Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies,” Rubin said in his letter.

“It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion,” the AMPAS president added.

On March 27, during this year’s Oscars, Smith marched onto the stage and smacked Rock across the face after the comedian referred to his wife as “G.I. Jane.” The actor then retook his seat in the audience and twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

Last week, the Academy said in a statement it had asked Smith to leave, but Smith refused.

After the attack — which the LAPD said was “battery” — the actor was able to collect his Oscar for Best Actor in King Richard, and then dance the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Watch Below:

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party. He won the Best Actor for #KingRichard #Oscar2022 #VanityFairOscarParty #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/GTz7JOjKEW — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) March 28, 2022

