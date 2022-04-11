Exclusive — David Mamet: Donald Trump Is the Left’s Real Leader Because Their Hatred ‘Unified Them’

Acclaimed Glengarry Glen Ross playwright and Wag the Dog screenwriter David Mamet told Breitbart News he believes that Donald Trump is the political left’s true leader because their hatred of the former president has “unified them.”

“How can this many people be galvanized without a leader on whom to heap their devotion? I realized they did have a leader on whom to heap their devotion but it was a devotion to murdering him and it was Donald Trump,” he said.

“Why is his name constantly in your mouth? It’s because it unified them.”

Listen Below:

That is one of the many conclusions Mamet draws in his new book of essays Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch. In an interview with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125, he explained the book’s overarching idea — how the left’s groupthink and mob mentality stifles free speech and threatens democracy.

“Everyone has a different opinion, that’s the way God made us,” he said. “The U.S. is based on the the idea that everyone has a different opinion and we’re going to have some rules for debate. That’s what the Constitution is — rules for debate.”

But the woke mob wants to stamp out free thought.

“If you’re part of a mob it means I give up my individuality, I get all my meaning from the mob — whatever it is, my sexual identity, my racial identity, my political identity,” he said. “That’s the only thing that’s important, rather than individual identity.”

He added: “There’s only one way to achieve excellence in the mob and that’s by being more outrageous than everybody around you. So that’s why the mob grows in fury, because they keep pushing each other, in serach of status and power, they keep pushing farther and farther to the left.”

Mamet also spoke about the left’s indoctrination of children and their usurpation of the parents’ role.

“When you teach that this is a dreadful country, and that logical thinking is cheating and you’re going to be indicted for it, you’re not educating anybody. You’re indoctrinating them,” he said.

“I think that’s what’s really going to swamp the Democrats in the midterm elections, is a lot of people of whatever political persuasion they call themselves saying, you can’t have my kids.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mamet turned to the scriptures.

“All of human nature is there,” he said. “It’s hiding sometimes, but it’s myths about human nature or its human nature expressed in poetic form. But so is a joke — that’s what a joke is, it’s human nature expressed in poetic form.”

David Mamet is currently represented on Broadway with a revival of American Buffalo, starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com