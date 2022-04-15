‘Grease’ Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested After Allegedly Forcing His Way into Nursing Home

Grease actor Eddie Deezen was arrested for the second time in seven months after he allegedly forced his way into a nursing home and refused to leave.

Maryland State Police say Deezen pushed his way inside a privately-owned nursing facility on April 8, and refused to exit the premises after a woman inside told him to leave, according to a report by TMZ.

Deezen — who is best known for portraying Eugene Felsnic in the original Grease films — reportedly almost forced his way into one of the rooms in the nursing home before he was kicked out. Then police officers arrived on the scene.

Officers told TMZ the 65-year-old actor was at the facility earlier in the day and was told to leave, but he came back later that night, which prompted someone to call the police.

One woman reportedly told police that Deezen has been by her home several times before, and that he typically leaves behind items with notes.

Another individual who lives a few doors down from where Deezen was arrested said he has caught the actor on his security camera trying to get into his home as well. The neighbor claims he has footage of Deezen approaching his property on the night of April 8, and that the actor has tried to open his front door.

Deezen was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace.

This is the second time the actor has been arrested in seven months.

In September 2021, Deezen was arrested at a restaurant in Maryland after the police were called on the actor for refusing to leave the establishment after he caused a scene, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Police said that when they arrived at the restaurant, Deezen ran to hide behind a woman in a booth, refused multiple orders from police to leave, and even chucked plates, bowls, and food at officers — striking one of the deputies.

