John Oliver Calls Dr. Oz’s Senate Campaign a ‘S**t Show’: ‘Amazing How Bad He’s Been’

Comedian John Oliver ridiculed Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO, calling the celebrity doctor’s senate campaign in Pennsylvania a “shit show.”

John Oliver took aim at Dr. Oz’s alleged concern over the impact that skyrocketing gas prices have had on working class Americans by sharing some of the candidate’s social media posts, including a video of Oz vacationing in Italy.

“That is Dr. Oz wake surfing with the caption ‘Surfin’ through #Italy’ to the song ‘My Life Be Like.’ And the truth is, that is what ‘his life be like’ because he’s fucking rich, which means he gets to do stuff like that,” Oliver said, noting that Oz is worth tens of millions of dollars.

“But what he doesn’t get to do though, is stand in front of gas pumps and pretend like he’s personally affected by those numbers.”

Watch below:

Oliver also mocked former President Donald Trump’s recent endorsement of Oz, which has disappointed many Trump supporters who consider Oz’s professed populism to be insincere.

“Trump has endorsed Dr. Oz, and we’ve talked about Dr. Oz’s daytime snake oil carnival in detail before,” Oliver said. “So I didn’t think his campaign could surprise me, but it has, ’cause it’s been a shit show.”

“Maybe that shift to the right and the Trump endorsement will help him win, ” he later said, “but if that happens, it’ll be pretty remarkable because for a man who’s made a career out of talking into a camera, it is amazing how bad he’s been at doing that during this campaign. It’s honestly hard to pick a low point.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com