Shootings Surge in Gun-Controlled New York City

The Tuesday morning attack in the New York City subway system comes on the heels of a surge in shootings in New York City during the first quarter of 2022.

The New York Times reports that “shootings in New York City rose during 2022’s first quarter compared with the same period last year.”

There were 296 shootings in the city during first quarter of 2022, compared with 260 shootings during first quarter of 2021.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation “for gun law strength.”

New York’s gun laws include everything the Democrats are pushing at the federal level: universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

Breitbart News reported that an attacker opened fire and may have used some type of explosive devices during an attack on the New York City subway system Tuesday morning.

