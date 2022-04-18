Viola Davis’ Pursed-Lipped Portrayal of Michelle Obama Draws Backlash

Viola Davis’ performance as Michelle Obama in the Showtime anthology series The First Lady, about America’s first ladies, has drawn mocking and fierce backlash on social media as viewers called the Oscar-winner’s portrayal of the former first lady “insulting.”

Social media users have been posting short video clips that show Davis in character with her lips tightly held together. Davis’ facial expression left several viewers aghast.

Celebrity news website TMZ noted the pursed, disapproving lips appear to resemble the so-called “duck face” frequently used in selfies that make the subject look like they had just finished sucking on a lemon.

The hashtag #thefirstlady has been created to let critics express themselves.

Cassandra Freeman @cassandrafree of #belair would've been a great Michelle Obama! Love Viola but she overshot the "pursed lip thing". Sometimes the biggest names aren't the best picks to play iconic roles #thefirstlady pic.twitter.com/DFUkbrvTyn — JANINE (@NEEBABI) April 18, 2022

Dear Viola Davis, I won't be watching #TheFirstLady, out of great respect to you, Michelle Obama, and #HTGAWM. Your exaggerated lip pursing may parodize the show. I strongly recommend subsequent episodes are urgently revised & you rely on your natural intuitive tendencies. pic.twitter.com/0G3MkwaRVG — Dr Joke Anderson (@DrJokeAnderson) April 17, 2022

If I were Michelle Obama I’d be offended by Viola Davis. At the very least I’d think her lips thing was unnecessary and boarder line insulting — Peaches (@demiakingbe) April 17, 2022

Viola Davis lips when the director yelled Cut pic.twitter.com/bTa0UMPuvq — Dy (@DolceDyamond) April 16, 2022

When Michelle Obama catches up with Viola Davis #TheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/s5zVkH02G3 — Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) April 17, 2022

Davis has since gone public to defend her performance.

Viola Davis on playing Michelle Obama in #TheFirstLady: “There’s a lot of fear that I messed up my portrayal. I’m mostly terrified about what she will think. I don’t want to insult her & have her calling me. I gotta make the sister look good. I just hope that it lands with her.” pic.twitter.com/wVaZJx7lQL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 17, 2022

In addition to Obama, the 10-episode series that launched Sunday night also features first ladies Betty Ford, wife of President Gerald Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Michelle Pfeiffer took on the role of Betty Ford, while Gillian Anderson portrays Eleanor Roosevelt.

Michelle Obama has not commented personally on the Viola Davis controversy.

Davis previously fretted over nailing Michelle Obama’s “boss”-like walk. “She walks like a boss,” Davis said in an interview with Variety.

