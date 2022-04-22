How Hollywood Celebrated Earth Day 2022: Tree Hugging, Fossil Fuel Bashing, ‘Celebrating Mother’

Some Hollywood stars celebrated Earth Day by promoting Greenpeace and slamming the fossil fuel industry, urging their fans to embrace green, or “sustainable,” energy.

Celebrities including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rosanna Arquette, and Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo gave shout-outs to Greenpeace, which continues to wage war on the oil industry and promote climate change ideology.

Other stars observing Earth Day include Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Bacon, Chelsea Handler, and Kerry Washington.

Their activism comes amid the worst inflation in four decades, which has pushed up energy prices, including gas prices, to record levels. As Breitbart News reported, energy prices have soared 32 percent in the past 12 months.

President Joe Biden’s administration has done little to alleviate soaring prices, which have hit working class Americans the hardest. In fact, Biden has only inflamed the situation by cracking down on the oil industry.

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo used Earth Day to urge President Biden to replace fossil fuels with “clean” energy.

.@POTUS @JoeBiden this #EarthDay2022 people are waking up to the true cost of our reliance on oil & gas that fuels war & climate change. Let's set the US on a different path. Please use your emergency powers to ramp up clean energy now. #CleanEnergyFreedom pic.twitter.com/SKEylbwJg9 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2022

Comedian Chelsea Handler also beseeched President Biden to embrace “clean energy.”

.@POTUS @JoeBiden, the U.S. can lead the world in clean energy innovation and independence. It's time to use your emergency powers to scale up clean energy production, create jobs and address the climate crisis. #EarthDay2022 #CleanEnergyFreedom https://t.co/I9ZL4pWsuW — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 22, 2022

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus urged fans to donate to Greenpeace.

It’s #EarthDay! One way I plan to celebrate and honor our beautiful planet is by donating to @greenpeaceusa – they work every day of the year to protect our global oceans, forests and climate. You can donate at:https://t.co/8CdlviODbr — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 22, 2022

Pulp Fiction actress Rosanna Arquette praised Greenpeace and encouraged “everyone” to donate.

Gratitude @greenpeaceusa for your tireless work to protect our🌎 everyday is earth day ! Thank you for all you do to protect our oceans ,forests land and sky . Everyone please donate to @greenpeaceusa — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 22, 2022

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo also urged her fans to give money to Greenpeace.

Happy #EarthDay! Please join me in supporting a cause I care a lot our planet! with @greenpeaceusa They’ve recently helped restore protections for lands in the Tongass National Forest and secured protections for the Arctic. Donate! Celebarte! 🌱🌎 at https://t.co/orJEdnqT2n pic.twitter.com/PhHJJmCN8w — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) April 22, 2022

Barbra Streisand told fans to get involved with The Nature Conservancy, the non-profit environmental group.

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington used Earth Day to model in “sustainable jewelry.”

Going green for #EarthDay! 💚 Buy some sustainable jewelry and help save the 🌱🌎!!! Today and tomorrow only, @AUrateNewYork is donating a % of proceeds to the Rainforest Alliance to help protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities. pic.twitter.com/uEMQOI9CpL — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 22, 2022

Marvel’s Morbius star Jared Leto posted, as he has for several years, a photo of himself hugging a tree.

Marvel movie star Robert Downey Jr. promoted his Footprint Coalition initiative by modeling a t-shirt of his footprint.

The wait is over, they are finally here…the @footprintcoalition t-shirt is out NOW! Get them while you can: https://t.co/CDzjzm10Ar pic.twitter.com/QLJjMJgV4p — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 22, 2022

Rocker Paul McCartney dug deep and posted a photo of a pasture.

Have a great #EarthDay. It is a beautiful planet and the only we've got so enjoy it! 🌏 – Paul pic.twitter.com/etEa3zsuQk — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) April 22, 2022

Kevin Bacon, who stars in Showtime’s City on a Hill, expressed his family’s desire to keep the Earth “clean and safe.”

Our first #EarthDay together, 32 years ago, down in DC to talk about Global Warming and single use plastic. Celebrating mother 🌎 today and every day and committed to our role in keeping it clean and safe. pic.twitter.com/TRxzBkCkUL — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) April 22, 2022

Pee-Wee Herman reminded his fans about the three R’s — reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles posted a video in which he equated climate change with racism and poverty.

(GET OUT OF) Nature’s Way #EarthDay2022 #ClimateCrisis #Nature

To see the entire video and more go to my channel Larry Charles Projects at YouTube https://t.co/n50AQ07S3i pic.twitter.com/NluUlYjITg — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) April 22, 2022

Actress Kristen Johnston slammed the fossil fuel industry by linking to the PBS Frontline documentary The Power of Big Oil.

Happy Earth Day 🌎 https://t.co/VH6ELDRluK — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 22, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com