How Hollywood Celebrated Earth Day 2022: Tree Hugging, Fossil Fuel Bashing, ‘Celebrating Mother’

David Ng

Some Hollywood stars celebrated Earth Day by promoting Greenpeace and slamming the fossil fuel industry, urging their fans to embrace green, or “sustainable,” energy.

Celebrities including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rosanna Arquette, and Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo gave shout-outs to Greenpeace, which continues to wage war on the oil industry and promote climate change ideology.

Other stars observing Earth Day include Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Bacon, Chelsea Handler, and Kerry Washington.

Their activism comes amid the worst inflation in four decades, which has pushed up energy prices, including gas prices, to record levels. As Breitbart News reported, energy prices have soared 32 percent in the past 12 months.

President Joe Biden’s administration has done little to alleviate soaring prices, which have hit working class Americans the hardest. In fact, Biden has only inflamed the situation by cracking down on the oil industry.

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo used Earth Day to urge President Biden to replace fossil fuels with  “clean” energy.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also beseeched President Biden to embrace “clean energy.”

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus urged fans to donate to Greenpeace.

Pulp Fiction actress Rosanna Arquette praised Greenpeace and encouraged “everyone” to donate.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo also urged her fans to give money to Greenpeace.

Barbra Streisand told fans to get involved with The Nature Conservancy, the non-profit environmental group.

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington used Earth Day to model in “sustainable jewelry.”

Marvel’s Morbius star Jared Leto posted, as he has for several years, a photo of himself hugging a tree.

Marvel movie star Robert Downey Jr. promoted his Footprint Coalition initiative by modeling a t-shirt of his footprint.

Rocker Paul McCartney dug deep and posted a photo of a pasture.

Kevin Bacon, who stars in Showtime’s City on a Hill, expressed his family’s desire to keep the Earth “clean and safe.”

Pee-Wee Herman reminded his fans about the three R’s — reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles posted a video in which he equated climate change with racism and poverty.

Actress Kristen Johnston slammed the fossil fuel industry by linking to the PBS Frontline documentary The Power of Big Oil.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

