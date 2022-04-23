Actor Ezra Miller Fined $500 After Pleading No Contest to Disorderly Conduct

Actor Ezra Miller — who played The Flash in Justice League and will reprise the iconic superhero in the upcoming standalone movie — was fined $500 after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in Hawaii.

Miller pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge from his March 28 arrest in Hilo, Hawaii, stemming from an altercation at a bar, according to a report by Page Six.

In exchange for his no-contest plea, the judge reportedly dismissed a harassment charge from the bar altercation, as well as a charge of obstructing a public sidewalk from a separate incident.

The actor, however, is still waiting to learn his fate from his second arrest on Tuesday in Pāhoa, Hawaii, for an alleged assault.

Meanwhile, Miller doesn’t appear to be laying low after being arrested twice in three weeks, as a video posted to social media appears to show the actor carrying on socializing at a public establishment — even while a nearby TV displays a photo of his mugshot, repotting the news of his most recent arrest on Tuesday.

Watch Below:

On March 28, Miller was arrested after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron.

“Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun ‘yelling obscenities,'” reported Variety. “Miller then ‘grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.'”

On April 19, the actor was arrested again, this time, on suspicion of second-degree assault after police were called to a private residence at around 1:30 a.m.

In 2020, Miller was seen in a bizarre video that appeared to show choking a woman at Prikið, a popular bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Watch Below:

“Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Miller can be heard telling the woman in what appeared to be a drunken slur.

The actor then proceeded to grab the woman by her neck and push her to the ground while another man — presumably a friend — could be heard saying, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.”

Miller was escorted out of Prikið shortly thereafter.

Earlier this month, after the actor was first arrest in Hawaii, Warner Bros. and DC Comics executives reportedly held a secret meeting in which they agreed to that the studio should “hit pause” on future projects with Miller.

