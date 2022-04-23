Company Says Makeup Kit Amber Heard Claims She Used to Hide Bruises Didn’t Exist

Cosmetics company Milani says the makeup kit that Amber Heard’s attorney says the actress used to cover up her bruises didn’t even exist during her relationship with actor Johnny Depp.

During opening statements at the Heard-Depp defamation trial this past week, Heard’s attorney claimed the Aquaman star specifically carried Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit with her throughout her “entire relationship” with Depp, suggesting that she used the makeup kit to hide injuries she sustained from Depp’s alleged physical abuse.

“This is what what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Jonny Depp,” Heard’s lawyer said, holding up a Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit to show the courtroom.

Watch Below:

Milani, however, posted a TikTok video on Thursday debunking the claim by revealing that the makeup kit didn’t exist during Heard’s relationship with Depp.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” read the caption of the post.

“Take note: alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017,” read text in the TikTok video posted by Milani.

Watch Below:

Depp and Heard — who finalized their divorce in January 2017 — have been wielding accusations at one another for years.

Now, The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, claiming that the actress defamed him and caused his movie career to suffer after she published a 2018 piece in the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp, who has denied Heard’s allegations of abuse, is seeking $50 million in the defamation suit to compensate for the damage done to his career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

In the courtroom this past week, Depp made shocking claims about Heard, which included the assertion that the actress or one of her friends had defecated in their bed after an argument in which he said he was leaving her.

Depp also says Heard threw bottles of vodka at him during an argument — which resulted in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — put a cigarette out on his face, and shouted, “Stop hitting me, Johnny!” while he was standing 20 feet away from her, among other claims.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.