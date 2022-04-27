Woke Fail: NBC Slammed for Calling ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner ‘Lesbian Tutor’

NBC has fallen under fire for describing a recent Jeopardy! game show contestant as “the 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto” in a woke social media post, instead of using her actual name.

“The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in ‘Jeopardy!’ history,” NBC News tweeted of Jeopardy! winner Mattea Roach.

The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. https://t.co/D8HrFU1cJT — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 25, 2022

Social media users quickly took to the comment section of NBC’s post, where they slammed the media outlet for its woke virtue-signaling.

“Is there some significance to her being a lesbian? Is there some kind of unique obstacle to be overcome in order for a lesbian to succeed at Jeopardy? I can’t imagine that is even a question on the form you fill out to be a contestant,” one Twitter user reacted.

“the 23 yr old tutor from Toronto has won a total of etc etc etc.,” another wrote. “don’t know what her sexual orientation has to do with anything. or will you be describing the next big winner the same sort of way? 45 yr old straight man wins… 38 yr old single straight childless woman wins..”

“I’m a tutor & have been one for 20 years,” another tweeted. “Not once has anyone described me as a heterosexual tutor. If you need an adjective to balance your sentence, here’s an idea, ’23 year-old LSAT tutor from Toronto….’ For most of us, straight or gay, sex remains a private area of life.”

“The grammatical ambiguity of this lede confuses me. Does she teach lesbians part time? Or does she teach how to be a lesbian part time?” one Twitter user asked. “Also, on a related note, for how long has NBC been stuck in the 50s?”

“Try this: Congratulations to Mattea Roach, Canadian tutor, for her amassed sum of $320,081, the most won by a Canadian contestant in Jeopardy history,” another suggested.

“And somehow, in all the coverage of Mattea here in Canada, not once has her sexuality been mentioned…because it doesn’t have anything to do with her success on Jeopardy,” another Twitter user commented.

