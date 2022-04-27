Sharon Osbourne Blasts ‘The View’: Whoopi Wasn’t Fired for Antisemitic Comments Because ‘Nobody Gives a F**k About Jews’

Sharon Osbourne blasted ABC’s The View for not firing Whoopi Goldberg for her antisemitic comments because, as Osbourne said, “nobody gives a f**k about Jews.”

The former ABC host hinted that she thinks network executives exhibited a clear double standard in how she was treated compared to how Goldberg has been treated. When asked about Goldberg by the UK Times, Osbourne said Goldberg wasn’t fired for a reason. “I’ll tell you why, because it’s the Jews, and nobody gives a fuck,” she said.

Osbourne exited the ABC talk show last year after she stirred controversy among network executives for defending fellow Brit Piers Morgan who had taken heat for criticizing Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle.

In March of last year, ABC put the daytime series on a “pause” after Osbourne disagreed with her fellow hosts who insisted that Morgan was a racist for his reaction to the Markle interview. Osbourne insisted that Morgan is not a racist, but her defense of the British broadcaster caused bitter attacks against her.

But Goldberg has had her own bout with controversy. Early in February, Goldberg blurted out that the Nazi Holocaust perpetrated against the Jews was “not about race.”

“The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, because black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other,” she said.

Goldberg was suspended for two weeks after her outburst. But she was not fired, nor was there any threat of such a punishment.

Osbourne is shocked by the double standard and claimed she was “blindsided” by how the show treated her.

As part of an apology for her behavior, Osbourne said she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

She was later forced to hire private security guards because she received so many death threats over the incident.

