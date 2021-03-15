‘The Talk’ Production Paused During ‘Investigation’ Into Co-Host Sharon Osbourne Who Defended Piers Morgan’s Right to Criticize Meghan Markle

Production on CBS’s midday TV talk show The Talk has paused, canceling several shows as producers “investigate” comments made by host Sharon Osbourne about Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle.

CBS announced it was looking into comments made last Wednesday by Osbourne when she was asked her impression of British TV host Piers Morgan’s broadsides against royal apostate Meghan Markle. Osbourne got in a heated discussion over the topic with co-host Sheryl Underwood after defending Morgan’s right to comment.

According to insiders, the show has canceled at least two shows this week (Monday and Tuesday) and may restart filming on Wednesday, according to Variety. “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive, and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” the network said on Friday.

During last week’s segment, Osbourne stood up for Morgan’s right to speak out about Markle. “Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne said on The Talk. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

“I’m not racist… I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is,” Osbourne insisted, “Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

Underwood, though, pressed Sharon Osbourne saying that by supporting Morgan, she was supporting his racist statements.

“What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree? Am I saying it right?” Underwood asked Osbourne.

Osbourne, though, asked Underwood to tell her what “racist” statement Morgan uttered.

After the episode kicked up a controversy, Osbourne took to Twitter to apologize for her comments, saying she is “truly sorry” if “anyone of colour” was “offended.”

However, Osbourne also attacked CBS and Underwood, and said she felt “totally blindsided” by the intense grilling she received on the topic on Wednesday.

Osbourne said that she was asked if she would comment about Morgan but felt ambushed when Underwood had a whole list of probing, accusatory questions at the ready for her.

“I’m a big girl. I’m a professional,” Osbourne said. “However, CBS blindsided me. I don’t know why they did it to me. The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.