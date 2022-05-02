DeSantis Spox Calls Out Disney Owning an Island in the Bahamas: No Same-Sex Marriage, No Gender Bending

Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) spokeswoman, hammered Disney on Monday, saying the politically woke company “owns an island in the Bahamas” where there’s “no same-sex marriage or civil unions under the law” exists and “people are not allowed to change gender.”

“LGBT rights in the Bahamas: No legal protections from discrimination or harassment. No same-sex marriage or civil unions under the law, which states a Bahamian marriage is composed of a man & woman. People are not allowed to change gender,” Pushaw tweeted on Monday.

“Disney owns an island in the Bahamas,” Pushaw added.

LGBT rights in the Bahamas: No legal protections from discrimination or harassment. No same-sex marriage or civil unions under the law, which states a Bahamian marriage is composed of a man & woman. People are not allowed to change gender. Disney owns an island in the Bahamas. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 2, 2022

Disney does, in fact, own the island of Castaway Cay, in The Bahamas. The island is reserved for Disney Cruise Line guests on Bahamian and Caribbean cruises.

Meanwhile, gay marriage and the ability to legally change one’s gender is illegal in The Bahamas, according to Equaldex.com.

Pushaw’s tweet arrives amid Disney attacking Florida’s anti-grooming laws for kids, such as a bill Governor DeSantis recently signed into law, which restricts the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to children in kindergarten through third grade.

This is not Disney’s first apparent display of hypocrisy.

While the company expresses outrage over parents rights in education, the Walt Disney Co. is reportedly expanding its business into anti-gay countries, where homosexuality is illegal and results in punishments — such as Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Yemen, and the territory of Palestine.

Disney's idea of "equality" is radically redefining gender and pushing sexual lesson plans to children while investing in countries that still harshly criminalize LGBT people for literally just existing. Teaching kindergarteners about sex is not "equality." Disney is broken. pic.twitter.com/HhebFA7YOV — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) April 1, 2022

Moreover, the company continues to do business in China despite Beijing’s continued genocide of minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. Disney continues to work to release its movies in the Chinese market and still operates theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.