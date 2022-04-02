Mouse House Hypocrisy: Disney Blasted for Opposing Florida Parental Rights Law While Expanding into Anti-Gay Countries

The Walt Disney Co. is getting blasted and called out over its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, while reportedly expanding into several anti-gay countries.

“Teaching kindergartners about sex isn’t ‘equality,'” The Log Cabin Republicans organization tweeted Friday.

The Log Cabin Republicans — which is the country’s largest gay Republican organization — also noted the expansion of the Disney+ streaming service into countries where homosexuality is still illegal, including Qatar and Yemen.

“Disney’s idea of ‘equality’ is radically redefining gender and pushing sexual lesson plans to children while investing in countries that still harshly criminalize LGBT people for literally just existing,” the group said.

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, prompting Disney to issue a statement vowing to continue its fight against the legislation.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts,” Disney said, while also falsely claiming that the law jeopardizes the “rights and safety” of its LGBTQ employees.

The Florida law forbids the teaching of sexual orientation and gender ideology, such as transgenderism, to children in kindergarten through third grade. It has nothing to do with Disney employees.

Despite an aggressive mainstream media campaign against the legislation, a recent poll shows that Florida Democrat voters support the Republican-backed law, 52 percent to 36 percent.

