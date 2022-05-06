‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Snubbed from Emmys’ Best Talk Show Category for First Time in 18 Years

For the first time in 18 years, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was snubbed from the Daytime Emmys Best Entertainment Talk Show category as it ends its run in its 19th season.

Ellen’s talk show did snag a nomination for Best Talk Show for last year’s Emmy Awards even amid the hostile workplace accusations. This year, that honor was denied the show, though there are nominations for writing and set design, according to Yahoo News.

DeGeneres decided to close down her show by the end of this season after being dogged for several years by allegations of abuse and fostering a hostile workplace.

In 2020, several former employees accused senior managers of creating an environment where people were mistreated and fired for taking medical leave and bereavement days.

There were also accusations of sexual harassment, groping, and other forms of misconduct against executive producer and head writer Kevin Leman, who has denied the allegations, but resigned from his position.

The long-running daytime show also suffered severe ratings declines once the scandal broke, reportedly losing a million viewers in that first year alone.

NBC has also canceled the DeGeneres game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, after four seasons on the network as ratings for season four plummeted.

“As of 2021, The Ellen DeGeneres Show had received 171 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and won 61, including four for Outstanding Talk Show (2004 – 2007) and eight for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. DeGeneres has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host four times (2005 – 2008),” Yahoo News reported.

